OKC Baseball Club 2024 Home Opener Tuesday Night

April 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club opens the home portion of its 2024 season with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City won the 2023 Pacific Coast League Championship and makes its 2024 season debut at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday tomorrow after beginning the season with a three-game weekend road series in Tacoma. All Tuesday home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Opening Week continues for the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday against Albuquerque. For all Thursday home games this season, Oklahoma City players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

The OKC Baseball Club then takes the field against Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m. Friday for the first Friday Night Fireworks of the season presented by INTEGRIS Health, as fireworks are scheduled to follow each of Oklahoma City's Friday home games throughout the 2024 schedule. Friday also marks the first Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack Night of the season, offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

The team's first home series of the season continues with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday on Girl Scout Night. Girl Scout troops and their families can access the ballpark one hour early to enjoy food, bounce houses and games. They also are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets for this night are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC baseball hat, patch and food.

OKC's series then wraps up with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps for every Sunday home game throughout the 2024 season. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

The OKC Baseball Club is under the guidance of fifth-year manager Travis Barbary, who helped lead OKC to the 2023 PCL Championship for the franchise's first league title since 1996.

During the 2023 regular season, OKC went 90-58, marking the second-most wins in franchise history (since 1962) and most wins since 1965. The 90 wins tied for most among all teams in Minor League Baseball last season. The 2023 team also claimed the PCL first-half championship in June, posting a 50-23 record during the first half.

Barbary's 2024 coaching staff includes returning hitting coach Manny Burriss, returning pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Justin DeFratus, along with returning bench coach Chris Gutierrez.

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2024 season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app. All OKC Baseball games - home and road - are also available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

