Ontario Signs Defenseman Jack Millar for 2024-25

June 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have signed defender Jack Millar to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Millar, 23, finished the 2023-24 campaign with Ontario after signing a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the team to begin his professional career on Apr. 9. The blueliner made his pro debut later in the month in Colorado on Apr. 21 during the final game of the regular season.

Before joining the Reign, Millar completed his senior season in the NCAA at Colorado College. He scored 12 points (4-8=12) in 37 games with the Tigers while serving as an alternate captain and finished with 60 shots on net and one game-winning goal in helping CC to a 21-13-3 record.

The native of Westminster, Colo. appeared in 134 career NCAA games from 2020-24 at Colorado College and finished with 31 points on eight goals and 23 assists. Millar was in the lineup for all his school's contests in every one of his four collegiate campaigns.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender joins veteran forward Jacob Doty as the second Reign AHL player signing of the 2024 offseason.

2024-25 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! Go ALL-IN at OntarioReign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.