ONEOK Field Chosen as Early-Voting Site

The Tulsa County Election Board has announced that ONEOK Field will be used as the early voting location for the November 3rd election. ONEOK Field is normally home to the Tulsa Drillers, but it will open for three different periods for Tulsa County voters to complete ballots for the November election.

Throughout the country, several stadiums and arenas have been chosen as voting locations to help provide safe facilities for voters during the COVID pandemic.

The Tulsa County Election Board will be conducting in-person, early voting at ONEOK Field on Thursday and Friday October 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday October 31 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The election board is anticipating record-breaking voter participation for this three-day early voting period.

"We are pleased to announce that we will be partnering with ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers in downtown Tulsa, as our chosen location for in-person, early voting," said Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman.

"The ONEOK Field location will enable Tulsa County voters to vote at a large, centrally-located venue where our staff and resources can be combined to ensure the success of our early voting teams and to assist in the implementation of CDC guidelines. These guidelines includes adequate room for large crowds and social distancing in a covered but open-air facility that helps prevent the spread of COVID. The venue is ADA compliant, has ample available parking areas, is easily accessible by public transportation and is a well-known and familiar location."

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to ONEOK Field management and the Tulsa Drillers team for offering the voters of Tulsa County the use of their location for this event," said Freeman.

The election board is encouraging voters to wear masks and social distance while voting.

Freeman added that since the election board we will be utilizing all available staff members to facilitate early voting at one large site, the Tulsa County Election Board will not be available for early voting but will be open for other business, including in-person absentee ballot drop-off. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at ONEOK Field.

It is the first time that ONEOK Field has been utilized as a voting place. It joins other sports venues in large markets that are being used in this election, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the Toyota Center in Houston.

"We are thrilled to be able to make ONEOK Field available for early voting and to help provide a safe, outdoor, polling location for all voters, including those with health concerns," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "It's a simple, yet impactful, way that the Drillers organization can give back to a Tulsa community that has always been there for us."

Quick facts for early in-person voting for the November 2020 Presidential Election

Location: ONEOK Field (201 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120)

Dates and times: Thursday, October 29, 2020 8am-6pm

Friday, October 30, 2020 8am-6pm

Saturday, October 31, 2020 9am-2pm

