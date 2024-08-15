One Knoxville SC and Mark McKeever Mutually Agree to Part Ways

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC today announced the club has agreed to mutually part ways with head coach Mark McKeever.

Former player and assistant coach Ilija Ilić will assume the role of interim head coach, and Nick Jaramillo will continue to serve as assistant coach and goalkeeper coach.

"We want to sincerely thank Mark for all his hard work and commitment as the first head coach of One Knox, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future," said One Knoxville SC Managing Partner Drew McKenna.

McKeever began his managerial career at NCAA Division II school Young Harris College before moving on to lead a trio of USL League Two teams in Mississippi Brilla FC, Des Moines Menace and One Knoxville SC. Knoxville retained McKeever as head coach during its transition from pre-professional USL League Two to professional USL League One ahead of the 2023 season. McKeever had a 32-23-16 record leading the 3-year-old club.

"I want to thank Drew McKenna and everyone at One Knox," said McKeever. "It's been an incredible experience over the last few years and I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they've shown for each other and the inspiration they've provided to the fans in Knoxville. I look forward to watching and supporting One Knox's continued success both on and off the field."

One Knoxville SC faces rival Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in its next match Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. ET at Regal Soccer Stadium.

