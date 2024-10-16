On Pitch with Paige Nielsen: Presented by Ally

October 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







"I love beef!"

Paige Nielsen is mic'd up for a behind-the-scenes peek into a day as a Dash player!

On Pitch | presented by Ally

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.