Omaha Supernovas Introduce Five Rising Stars Kids Club Matches for 2025 Season

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are continuing its mission to expand the reach and accessibility of volleyball in the region by offering five Rising Star Kids Club matches for the upcoming 2025 season. All five Sunday home matches will be designated as part of the Kids Club offering.

To take advantage, join the Rising Stars Kids Club today by visiting this link. Kids must be 12 or younger to join.

For just $20, Kids Club members will receive an array of exclusive benefits, including one (1) ticket voucher for each Kids Club match and an invitation to the Kids Club Party on Saturday, December 14 at the College of Saint Mary from 11:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. Members will be able to meet the players, receive autographs, eat pizza and pick up their free t-shirt.

The five Kids Club matches are scheduled for January 19, February 16, March 2, March 30, and the home finale on April 27. During these matches, Kids Club members will have the exciting opportunity to participate in the High Five Tunnel.

The Supernovas kicked off Training Camp on December 1 and are preparing to defend their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship, which begins with Omaha's home opener at Friday, January 10 at the CHI Health Center for Banner Night.

The Supernovas boosted its roster in the offseason, bringing back 2024 team captain and All-PVF First Team selection Brooke Nuneviller, superstar setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and homegrown rookie Sophie Davis.

Omaha reloaded with tons of local talent from the volleyball state, picking up former Nebraska Volleyball middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Kaitlyn Hord and Briana Holman in free agency.

Plus, the Supernovas drafted Nebraska outside hitter and Omaha native Lindsay Krause, former Husker Ally Batenhorst, and Creighton setter Kendra Wait in the 2024 PVF Draft. The 2025 roster also includes reigning PVF Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper as well as more former Kansas Jayhawks in Kelsie Payne and first-round pick Toyosi Onabanjo.

