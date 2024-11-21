Olajuwon Noa Joins Squad as a Back Rower

November 21, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're thrilled to announce that Olajuwon "OJAY" Noa, a powerhouse back rower, has joined the Seattle Seawolves! Standing at 6'4" and weighing in at 242 pounds, Ojay brings strength, skill, and international experience that will add formidable depth to our lineup.

Ojay hails from South Auckland and has built an impressive rugby career with stints at top clubs around the world, including NOLA Gold (MLR), Bayonne (Top 14), and Cell C Sharks (URC/Currie Cup). Most notably, he represented

Manu Samoa in 2021, where he earned eight caps on the international stage, a testament to his high-level play and dedication.

"Excited as I know this club is well established and has a history of finals rugby. Excited for the new challenges ahead

and how I can better myself as a player."

For the upcoming MLR season, Ojay has set ambitious goals: to win the MLR Championship, stay healthy, and be the best in his position.

Known for his dedication to fitness, he's ready to push himself to peak performance, aiming to bring Seattle another championship.

"Can't wait to get started and meet the boys. Looking forward to learning, growing, and adding what I can to the team."

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared, "It's hugely exciting to add Ojay to our squad. He's a dynamic and physical ball player, with a skill set that compliments our back row. I'm looking forward to seeing him in Seawolves colors."

Welcome to the Seawolves, Ojay! We're excited to see you in action.

