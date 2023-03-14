OKC Dodgers to Host Fan Fest March 18

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host Fan Fest from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, welcoming guests to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in advance of the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 2023 season as well as the ballpark's upcoming 25th anniversary season.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, offering the opportunity to continue celebrating St. Patrick's Day while also enjoying preseason access to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Free parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues.

Although not required, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at okcdodgers.com/fanfest.

Fan Fest activities include:

Behind-the-scenes tours of ongoing team clubhouse renovations on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event.

Baseball Golf on the field: Take a swing at winning a variety of prizes, including Dodgers merchandise.

Select-A-Seat: Hand-pick seats to enjoy Dodgers baseball in 2023.

Free Irish dance lessons and dance performances from McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma throughout the evening.

Drumline performances by Piedmont High School.

Activities for the whole family: Kids run the bases, inflatable games, bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisting.

Children's Sensory World: Hands-on stations with water beads, rice, pebbles and sand, as well as visual and audible stations with ceiling cloud lighting and TVs and lights synced with audio tracks.

Ballpark concessions, including green beer available for purchase for guests 21 and older.

Fan Fest caps a full day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, as two OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series games are scheduled to also take place March 18 starting at 11 a.m. (Smithville vs. Indianola) and 2 p.m. (Heritage Hall vs. Ponca City). Admission and parking to all OKC Dodgers High School Baseball Series games are complimentary. Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot.

For additional details about Fan Fest or to RSVP, please visit okcdodgers.com/fanfest.

The OKC Dodgers open the 2023 baseball season at 7:05 p.m. March 31 against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for Dodgers home games through June are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages for the entire 2023 season.To purchase tickets, view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, or for additional information, please visitokcdodgers.comor call (405) 218-2182.

