OKC Dodgers Open 2022 Baseball Season Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

April 4, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers take the field for the first time in 2022, kicking off their 24th season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and a six-game Opening Week series with a 7:05 p.m. game Tuesday against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Opening Night on the first $2 Tuesday of 2022, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available for $3. Postgame fireworks are scheduled to follow the game between Pacific Coast League foes.

The teams meet nightly at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday before closing the series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Other promotional highlights during Opening Week include:

- Friday, April 8 - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act takes place throughout the evening. Tyler Scheuer has performed at stadiums and arenas throughout the country, balancing objects on his face, while dancing to music and engaging the crowd. Postgame fireworks will follow the game for the first Friday Night Fireworks of 2022.

- Saturday, April 9 - Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in a pregame on-field parade and recognition as part of Scout Night. Special group tickets include a limited-edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch. Braum's Friends and Family 4-Packs are available for Saturday's game, offering four tickets, four Braum's combo meal vouchers and four OKC Dodgers hats at a special rate.

- Sunday, April 10 - Following the afternoon series finale, kids can run the bases like their favorite pros.

The OKC Dodgers take the field in 2022 under the guidance of third-year manager Travis Barbary. His 2022 staff includes returning hitting coach Manny Burriss and returning bullpen coach Justin DeFratus. Pitching coach Dave Borkowski joins OKC after spending the past three seasons in the same role with Double-A Tulsa.

Tickets for all April-June home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are on sale now and range in price from $12-33. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com. Season and group tickets packages are available for the entire season. To view the Dodgers' complete 2022 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2022

OKC Dodgers Open 2022 Baseball Season Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.