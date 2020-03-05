OKC Dodgers Hosting Sixth Annual Fan Fest March 28

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host their sixth annual Fan Fest Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.

Although it is not required, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at okcdodgers.com/fanfest. Online registrants will be entered into a drawing to win a 4Topps nightly table rental during a 2020 OKC Dodgers game.

"Fan Fest has developed into an exciting tradition over the past few years," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "It's that time on the calendar when fans are itching to get back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and we are eager to host them as we get ready to begin a new season."

Easter Egg Hunt

Fan Fest will get into the Easter spirit early, offering an Easter Egg Hunt on the outfield grass for all children 12 years old and younger. Participants will be divided into three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-7 years old and 8-12 years old. All participants must be registered in advance of Fan Fest at okcdodgers.com/fanfest.

National Anthem Tryouts

This year's Fan Fest will again coincide with the team's annual National Anthem Tryouts. Tryouts will take place on the Johnny Bench Plaza from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and although all 125 registration slots filled up less than one week after registration opened in early February, standby performers will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dugout Dialogue

Fan Fest will also include another edition of "Dugout Dialogue" with team broadcaster Alex Freedman and a special guest. Past sessions have featured 1991 National League Rookie of the Year Eric Karros and longtime Los Angeles Dodgers Manny Mota and Ron Cey. This year's attendee will be announced at a later date.

Other Activities for All Attendees

* Behind-the-scenes tours of the ballpark, with special access to areas including the home clubhouse

* Batting practice in the team's indoor batting cages

* Pictures with team mascots Brix and Brooklyn

* Putting contest with prizes for winners

* Inflatable games

* Face painting

* Kids run the bases

* Stadium-wide game of "Simon Says"

* Cornhole and ladder ball

* Tasting of Coop Ale Works products (must be 21+)

Select-A-Seat and Season Ticket Holder Special Access

Fans will have the chance to purchase ticket packages and pick their seats for the season, and ticket representatives will be on hand to assist and answer any questions. Anyone who purchases a ticket package - or provides a referral of someone who purchases package - a during Fan Fest will receive a Dodgers hat and a 15 percent discount at the Team Store for the remainder of the day. Additionally, buyers will be entered into a drawing to win four tickets to the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Club and a 4Topps nightly table rental during a 2020 OKC Dodgers game.

The Dodgers will host an exclusive reception in the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Club for current season ticket holders as well as select-a-seat participants. Fans who attend the reception can relive their favorite 2019 Dodgers moments and add their own soundtrack with a chance to do play-by-play over some of the best plays of the past season using the team's in-game broadcast equipment.

Current season ticket holders will also have the benefit of a fast pass to receive priority access to various events throughout the day, including the Easter Egg Hunt, kids run the bases and clubhouse tours. Passes can be picked up at the Ticket Info Booth on the concourse near Section 110 on the day of the event.

Team Store Sidewalk Sales

The OKC Dodgers Team Store will have sidewalk sales throughout Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, giving fans the chance to get team gear ahead of the new season for incredibly low prices. Additionally, fans can win Team Store gift certificates by participating in certain Fan Fest events.

General Information

Stadium concession stands will be open during the duration of the event. Free parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located behind right field at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter avenues.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers open their 2020 home schedule Tuesday, April 14 against the Nashville Sounds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. For more information about Fan Fest or the 2020 OKC Dodgers season, visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182.

