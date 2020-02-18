OKC Dodgers Announce Plans to Honor 25th Anniversary of Oklahoma City Bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced a series of initiatives along with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

The Dodgers will retire No. 168 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to signify the number of lives lost during that fateful day. The team will place the new retired number next to the currently retired Nos. 1 and 42 along the left field wall.

Additionally, the team will retire No. 19 in the OKC Dodgers Rookie League to honor the 19 children who were killed as a result of the bombing. No Rookie League participant will ever wear the No. 19, and a memorial display will be placed at Wheeler Park, where Rookie League games are played.

On the field, the Dodgers will wear a special jersey patch on the right sleeve to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the bombing during the entire 2020 season.

"The events that occurred both on and after April 19, 1995 play an indelible role in the story of Oklahoma City and our community," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "By taking these measures, we want to make sure that story is always at the forefront of our minds, and that we can help live up to the Memorial & Museum's standard of remembering those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever."

Between April 18-19, 2020, the Oklahoma City Dodgers will honor our first responders who continue to serve our state, as well as those who were instrumental on April 19, 1995. Events include recognizing families and first responders impacted by the bombing, live displays on Mickey Mantle Plaza, the formal unveiling of the No. 168 display in left field and much more.

Other actions include the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Foundation stepping up to the Oklahoma Standard by completing 25 acts of kindness throughout the 2020 season, highlighting the power of community and recognizing the good works of others.

"We are honored to work with the Dodgers on this special commemoration as they join our community in looking back and thinking forward," said Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Executive Director Kari Watkins. "By doing this they help us tell this story to a new generation and to teach the senselessness of violence."

The OKC Dodgers open their 23rd season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday, April 14. Season ticket packages and group outings for the 2020 season are currently on sale, and single-game tickets will go on sale March 3. For more information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

