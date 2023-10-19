OKC Dodgers Announce 2024 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2023 Pacific Coast League Champion Oklahoma City Dodgers have released their 2024 schedule, complete with dates, times and opponents for all 75 home games.

After opening the 2024 season on the road March 29 in Tacoma, Wash., the Dodgers open their home schedule Tuesday, April 2 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The opening home series April 2-7 will feature the first of 13 Fireworks Fridays on April 5. The Dodgers will host their Independence Day celebration Thursday, July 4 against the Las Vegas Aviators and will have additional postgame fireworks Friday, July 5.

Dodgers field trip days return April 17, May 1, June 19 and Sept. 11. All four dates are on Wednesdays with first pitch at either 11:05 a.m. or 12:05 p.m.

There will be eight Braum's® Friends and Family dates and eight All-You-Can-Eat dates throughout the schedule, with all games taking place on either Fridays or Saturdays. Group tickets for Friends and Family dates begin at $13 and group tickets for All-You-Can-Eat dates begin at $25.

To learn more about field trip days or the group promotions mentioned above, call (405) 218-2100 or click here.

Further details regarding weekly promotions, giveaway dates and outside entertainment acts throughout the 2024 season will be released in the future.

Season ticket packages for 2024 are currently on sale, and new season ticket members will have access to the exclusive season ticket holder relocation event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday, Oct. 27. Season ticket members receive many benefits, including free gifts, priority access for playoffs and special events, as well as being eligible for the unused ticket policy.

The Dodgers are also in the middle of the preferred group buyer period, where those who enjoyed an outing at a Dodgers game in 2023 have priority access to book an outing for 2024 through Friday, Nov. 3. New group ticket and hospitality packages will be available to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

The 2024 home schedule is currently available to download here. For additional information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

