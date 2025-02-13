OKC Comets Hosting Annual Job Fair Next Week
February 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Oklahoma City Comets News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets will host the team's annual job fair for 2025 gameday staff on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Available positions include ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, field crew, cashiers, cooks, quick service managers, in-seat servers, team store staff and much more. A full list of open positions can be found below.
"Our gameday staff has always been, and will always be, a vital piece of the fan experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Comets President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "The people we hire during our job fair are the ones on the front lines assisting fans and providing the level of unsurpassed customer service we pride ourselves on."
The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store located on South Mickey Mantle Drive.
The 2025 season begins April 1, with gameday employee training sessions throughout March. Those applying for any position must be available for all 75 home games as well as other events held throughout the year. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.
Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an online application at okccomets.com before arriving at the job fair. Applicants should also be prepared to conduct an on-site interview. Resumés are encouraged but not required.
For more information on the 2025 OKC Comets job fair, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-1000.
AVAILABLE POSITIONS
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Ticket Scanners
Ushers
Venue Attendants
Security
Parking Attendants
TICKET OFFICE
Gameday Ticket Sellers
FOOD SERVICE
Concessions and Premium Cooks
Catering Supervisors
In-Seat Servers & Runners
Suite Runners
Venue Attendants/Servers
Storeroom Attendants (Warehouse)
TEAM STORE
Merchandising Sales Associates
BALLPARK OPERATIONS
Grounds Crew Assistants
Clubhouse Staff
Bat Boys/Girls
