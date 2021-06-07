OHSAA Baseball State Tournament Returns to Canal Park June 10-12

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and the Ohio High School Athletic Association are proud to once again bring Ohio's high school baseball state tournament to Canal Park. This year's tournament will feature three days of games beginning June 10th & 11th with State Semifinal matchups and will conclude June 12th with all four State Championship games.

Each day will feature four games on the field at Canal Park starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. All tickets cost $15 for general admission seating and are valid for all four games on a single day. Tickets are available on akronrubberducks.com or by contacting the Akron RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5151 or ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

State Semifinal matchups for the first two days are below:

State Semifinals Day 1 - Thursday, June 10

Game 1: 10:00 a.m. - Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Barnesville

Game 2: 1:00 p.m. - Archibold vs. Canton Central Catholic

Game 3: 4:00 p.m. - Bloom-Carroll vs. Hamilton Badin

Game 4: 7:00 p.m. - Archbishop Hoban vs. Vermilion

State Semifinals Day 2 - Friday, June 11

Game 1: 10:00 a.m. - Lucasville Valley vs. Van Wert Lincolnview

Game 2: 1:00 p.m. - Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Fort Laramie

Game 3: 4:00 p.m. - Toledo St. John's vs. Cincinnati Elder

Game 4: 7:00 p.m. - Walsh Jesuit vs. New Albany

"During our 2020 Senior Spotlight Series, we once again saw how important high school baseball is for local communities all across Ohio, and we cannot wait to feature these incredible athletes at our ballpark this year," said RubberDucks GM Jim Pfander. "The 2019 State Tournament brought the best baseball from all across Ohio right here to Canal Park, and we can't wait to see all of the memories that these talented, young athletes will make this year."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy, and the RubberDucks will return to Akron June 22, as Union Home Mortgage welcomes fans back home to Canal Park. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

