Offseason Conversation with Valeria León

November 8, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise libero Valeria León

Grand Rapids Rise libero Valeria León

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know libero Valeria León in the ninth edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. León talks about signing with the Rise after spending last season with the Columbus Fury, playing with the Puerto Rico national team, the intricacies of being a libero, and much more.

Welcome to the Grand Rapids Rise. Preseason training camp is less than a month away. How are you feeling?

Yes, I'm so excited! I can't wait to get to Grand Rapids and meet all the people - all my new teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone involved. I'm very, very excited.

Talk me through your decision to sign with the Rise.

Once I had a call with [Rise head coach] Cathy [George], I was excited to meet her and talk with her more. I believe we have the same values as people. I just thought it was the right decision. I think Cathy is great, and the team did really well last year, which speaks volumes about the work they are putting in.

What have you been up to over the summer?

Once I was done playing with the Columbus Fury, I was training with the Puerto Rico national team. We traveled throughout the summer. We had about four or five different tournaments. We flew to the Dominican Republic, Philippines, and Mexico.

What are the differences between playing with the Puerto Rico national team compared to playing in domestic leagues in Puerto Rico or the United States?

When you play internationally, you get to play against other teams from different countries and each team has its own style of play. Sometimes it's hard to adjust to certain styles. Whereas in Puerto Rico or the United States, I feel like all the teams have the same style of play.

