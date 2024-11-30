Offseason Conversation with Sherridan Atkinson

November 30, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson with Panathinaikos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson in the 12th and final edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Atkinson talks about signing with the Rise, experience gained playing overseas, her background as a performer, and much more.

How are you feeling with Rise preseason training camp a few days away?

Very excited! It's been a long offseason, so I'm ready to get back on the court.

Talk me through your decision to sign with the Rise.

Well, I've had some great conversations with Rise head coach Cathy George. The first time she called me was when she saw my name in the PVF free agent portal. She'd been following my career, and we hit it off right away. I just felt that the culture and the direction the team is heading in really aligned with what I want for my career.

At the start of November, you wrapped up an Athletes Unlimited campaign with 14 kills and two blocks in a three-set match. How much confidence does that give you heading into your first Pro Volleyball Federation season?

I wouldn't say it gave me a huge confidence boost. I didn't play as much, so I was focused more on just staying prepared and learning. But it was nice to get some solid performances in those matches. It's always good to see how you stack up against top-level competition.

