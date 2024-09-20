Offseason Conversation with Paige Briggs-Romine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine in the second edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Briggs-Romine, a native of Ortonville, Michigan, talks about deciding to sign with the Rise, getting married over the offseason, winning the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation championship with the Omaha Supernovas and much more.

First off, welcome to the Grand Rapids Rise. How much did your Michigan roots influence your decision to sign with the Rise?

It had a huge impact on where I wanted to play. I played at Western Kentucky for five years, so I was kind of ready to be home, and that was the conversation I had with [Rise head coach] Cathy George. I wanted to be able to see my family on the weekends or on off days, instead of it being a Facetime call. So, I'm super excited to be back in Michigan and have the opportunity to play in Grand Rapids.

What was the player signing period like for you?

To me, it was a little stressful. I don't really like doing the recruiting process. I'm not a big phone call person. I'd rather see people in person. But it went well. I obviously talked with Omaha, Grand Rapids, and some other coaches. I was just trying to feel out where I fit best. As soon as I had my phone call with Cathy, I was like this is a no-brainer. This is where I'm supposed to be. I was excited to talk with her and she was excited to talk with me. It just worked out.

Not to mention you got married in the middle of all that. Congratulations! How was the wedding? Any funny or memorable stories you'd like to share?

Thank you, I did! The wedding went great. I honestly don't know if anything went wrong, which means people did a good job of covering stuff up. I don't know if anything funny happened, besides I didn't get to eat any of my cake. I was running around talking to people and I only got one bite of my cake. I was very sad about it. It was a very good cake.

What else have you been up to during the offseason?

I've been playing volleyball a bunch, but I also took a little bit of a break after coming straight out of college and into the PVF season. I was needing a rest, both for my body and the mental side of it. Now, I'm preparing to play again and I'm getting back into it. I'm excited to sweat, dive, and have my body hurt. I'm excited to win, as that's always the goal. But I'm just excited about the grind of volleyball.

