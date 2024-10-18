Offseason Conversation with Marin Grote

October 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Marin Grote

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise middle blocker Marin Grote(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know middle blocker Marin Grote in the sixth edition of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Grote talks about getting married this offseason, her durability on the court, watching her younger sister play volleyball for Minnesota, and much more.

What has Marin Grote been up to this offseason?

I have been enjoying married life since my wedding a couple of months ago. I also got two kittens, so I've been having fun with them, and I've been playing volleyball whenever I can. I've played a few 4 vs. 4 tournaments and have been working out.

Any funny or memorable stories you'd like to share from your wedding?

Oh man. The whole thing was perfect. Not a single thing went wrong. It was amazing. One of our groomsmen took the photographer's camera and started taking pictures at the reception. I couldn't believe the photographer let him take the camera. But she actually made a reel out of it and put it on Instagram, and it's really, really funny.

I'm assuming you haven't seen it in person yet, but how does it feel to be featured on the graphic display on the outside of Van Andel Arena?

That was so cool to see. I saw it on my Instagram later that day and was like, 'wait a minute, that's so cool.' I had people sending it to me and my family. They loved it too.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from October 18, 2024

Offseason Conversation with Marin Grote - Grand Rapids Rise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.