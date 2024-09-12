Offseason Conversation with MacKenzi Vazquez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know setter MacKenzi Vazquez in the debut of our "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise. Vazquez talks about her offseason, re-joining the Rise roster as a player after overcoming medical issues, the mindset of being a setter, and much more.

How's your summer been? What have you been up to?

The summer has been good. I've been coaching volleyball camps throughout southwest Michigan, spending time with my husband Andrew - who coaches college football [at Calvin University] so for the month of August he has been MIA - and taking a lot of opportunities to rest and prepare for the upcoming season.

What was the transition like going from volleyball player to director of volleyball operations?

It was honestly a lot easier than I was expecting it to be. There were hard parts along the way, but it challenged me to learn how to love the game of volleyball in a very different and new way. I think I'm coming back with a new perspective on the sport that maybe I didn't have before.

Expanding on that, how has your perspective of the sport changed?

Taking a bird's eye view has helped me remember why I love the sport, and that freedom and joy I get when playing it. Toward the end of my last season playing volleyball, it became more of a thing that I was just doing, and not so much a thing that I was loving. So, I was reminded why I love the sport and why I started playing in the first place.

What has been the most surprising aspect of working behind the scenes?

I think getting to see first-hand how much went into not only our team, but the League as a whole. I got to see how much hard work and dedication people put into launching professional volleyball in the United States. I also got to see how much support and love the country has shown us, especially the city of Grand Rapids. It opened my eyes to how big of a deal this is.

