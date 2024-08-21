O'Connor Named to U.S. National Team for 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championship

August 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks defenseman Ethan O'Connor has been named to the United States national team for the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships in Utica, NY, in September.

Set to make his international debut, O'Connor, 32, completed his first season with the Knighthawks in 2023-24, recording four goals and three assists while appearing in all 18 regular season contests. In addition to collecting 48 ground balls in the regular season, he recovered three during Rochester's playoff appearance against the Toronto Rock.

O'Connor spent the previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bandits, recording 22 points (7+15) and 147 loose-ball recoveries in 50 career regular-season games. He also added four assists in 15 playoff contests while twice leading the Bandits to an appearance in the NLL Finals and winning his second NLL championship in 2023.

The Milton, Ontario, native enters his 10th NLL season in 2024-25 having totaled 72 points (25+47) and 653 loose-ball recoveries in 153 career games for Rochester, Buffalo, Georgia/Minnesota Swarm and Toronto as well as eight assists in 23 career postseason contests.

O'Connor, a first-round selection (9th overall) of the Toronto Rock in the 2013 NLL Entry Draft, was a member of the Swarm's 2017 championship squad.

He played his Junior 'A' ball with the Burlington Chiefs, where he was a two-time team captain and earned First Team All-League honors in his final season.

Prior to turning pro, O'Connor played four seasons of collegiate lacrosse at Hobart College, scoring one goal and adding five assists for six points in 50 games for the Statesmen. A three-time ECAC All-Academic Team selection, he was the recipient of the Van Arsdale Award following his senior season in recognition of his superior leadership and determination.

The 2024 event will be held in Utica, NY from Sept. 20 to 29.

