Statement from the San Diego Seals on Austin Staats

August 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







We were recently made aware of an incident involving Austin Staats in Canada. We recognize the serious nature of the charges he is facing and we take these charges very seriously. The matter is currently with Canadian authorities as they complete their investigation. We will not have any further comment at this time.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.