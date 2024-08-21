Statement from the San Diego Seals on Austin Staats
August 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
We were recently made aware of an incident involving Austin Staats in Canada. We recognize the serious nature of the charges he is facing and we take these charges very seriously. The matter is currently with Canadian authorities as they complete their investigation. We will not have any further comment at this time.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from August 21, 2024
- Statement from the San Diego Seals on Austin Staats - San Diego Seals
- O'Connor Named to U.S. National Team for 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championship - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.