Oakland Signs SS Tremayne Cobb Jr.

January 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers sign shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr. to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

Cobb Jr. was ranked as one of the nation's top defenders in his senior season in 2024. He was second in all of NCAA baseball in defensive runs saved (14.97) and defensive wins above replacement (1.21) among shortstops. With only four errors committed in 227 chances, Cobb Jr. was named a ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalist and a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as a senior.

In his final college season, he slashed .272/.415/.433 with 6 HR and 41 RBI. Last summer, he joined the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League, where he featured in 43 games.

Cobb Jr. hails from Upper Marlboro, MD and split his college career between two schools - the University of Hartford from 2019 to 2022 and Troy University from 2023 to 2024.

