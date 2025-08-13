USL Oakland Roots

Oakland Roots SC vs New Mexico United: May 24, 2025

August 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video


Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central