NWSL Sets Framework for 2025 Racing Louisville Season

January 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The National Women's Soccer League on Monday released the 2025 schedule footprint for Racing Louisville and its 13 counterparts.

Racing will kick off the weekend of March 14-16, with 26 regular season games on tap. The Louisvillians will play a balanced schedule - 13 home games at Lynn Family Stadium and 13 road games, with a home-and-home series against each team in the league. The season will end the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

The NWSL playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, open Nov. 7-9 and culminate in the NWSL Championship, which is scheduled for Nov. 22 at a site to be determined.

More details for Racing Louisville's schedule, including game dates, opponents and broadcast carriers, will be announced later.

In addition to the CBA-mandated league break from June 23-29, the NWSL will pause league play for the month of July while confederation competitions (UEFA Women's EURO, Copa America Femenina, etc.) are staged. During this time, NWSL clubs will compete in a minimum of three matches against other professional women's teams, ensuring continued competition for all NWSL players while allowing clubs greater flexibility to schedule matches that fit their unique strategic goals in the summer window.

In the second year of the league's landmark domestic media rights agreements, more than 120 NWSL matches will be distributed across Prime Video, ION Network, CBS and CBS Sports Network and ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN2. The remaining regular season matches will be available on NWSL+, the league's domestic direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

The 2025 Racing Louisville season-ticket package starts at just $12 per game and includes a variety of benefits that, when combined, total up to 10 times the value of the price. Fans who purchase Louisville City season tickets in addition to Racing will save 10%. Visit RacingLouFC.com/season-memberships for more information.

Fans can also get six ticket vouchers for the 2025 season, plus a team-branded gift. Packages start at $108, with tickets redeemable for a single game, multiple games or a combination of Racing and Louisville City FC games. Visit racingloufc.com/flex-packs for more details.

In addition to the schedule footprint, the league has released the 2025 competition calendar, which is available here.

Key highlights of the new competition calendar include:

Per the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NWSL Players Association, the waiver wire has been eliminated. All player contracts are now guaranteed.

Beginning Jan. 15, trade windows will be eliminated. Trades may occur at any time prior to roster freeze. All trades involving players require their consent.

Preseason camps may begin no earlier than Wednesday, Jan. 15, and no later than Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The primary transfer window opens on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and closes Monday, March 24.

The 2026 free agency period begins on Tuesday, July 1, for players who are eligible for free agency following the 2025 campaign.

The secondary transfer window opens on Tuesday, July 1, and closes Monday, Aug. 25.

Roster freeze is Thursday, Oct. 9.

