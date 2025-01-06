Angel City FC Welcomes Laura Flynn as Chief Revenue Officer

January 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City FC today welcomed Laura Flynn as the club's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Laura will oversee and execute sales strategies across sponsorship, ticketing, events, and merchandise. She will work directly with the club's 32 partners and vendors to drive long-term value and impact, and collaborate with stakeholders to deliver a best-in-class fan experience in the stadium and within the community. She will also work in partnership with the executive team and ownership to continue to execute the Club's business strategy, including identifying and growing new revenue streams.

Before joining Angel City, Laura served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships at the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and was with the team for the last seven years. During her tenure she also served as Vice President of Premium, managing ticketing sales and service strategies for Premium season ticket holders and Moda Center suite owners. Under her leadership, the Blazers saw record-setting revenues in Premium and also garnered their first local jersey patch partner, Brightside Windows. Flynn also was involved in the Trail Blazers' recent media rights agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting and served as a key advisor in the launch of the Trail Blazers G-League Team, the Rip City Remix.

"I am incredibly excited to join Angel City FC and contribute to the growth and success of this pioneering club. The opportunity to drive revenue and create impactful partnerships supporting women's sports and the community through Angel City's unique sponsorship model, that reallocates 10 percent of all sponsorships back into the LA community, is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional experiences for our fans and partners for years to come." - Laura Flynn, Chief Revenue Officer, Angel City FC

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to Angel City. With over 15 years of experience in sport, a passion for women's football, and a proven track record in driving revenue across ticketing, partnerships and commerce, we are excited to partner with her as she leads us into our next chapter of growth. In addition to her business success, throughout her career, Laura has served as a mentor for women in sports business and showed a commitment to her community and DEI initiatives; qualities we prioritize at Angel City." - Julie Uhrman, Co-founder and President, Angel City FC

Her career also includes significant roles in the fitness industry with Equinox, The Bay Club, The Sports Club/LA, and within women's soccer.

Laura is recognized for her leadership within the industry. In 2023, she was named WISE Portland's 'Woman of Inspiration' for her efforts in advancing women in sports and events. She holds a master's degree in Corporate Communication from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from California University of Pennsylvania. Laura shares her passion for women's sports, specifically women's soccer, with her wife, Jessica and daughter Logan.

