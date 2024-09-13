Nuts to Host Mini Golf at the Ballpark September 19-22

September 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Each night during the summer, Jackson® Field™ hosts nine innings of baseball. Next week, grab your putter and play 18 holes of miniature golf on the field instead!

Miniature Golf at the Ballpark, presented by Leading Edge Golf and Zap Zone XL, opens at Jackson® Field™ from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, September 19-20, and from 12 noon - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22. The course will also be open from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, during Movie Night at the Ballpark featuring Inside Out 2 and Barbie.

Golfers who bring a non-perishable food item for the Greater Lansing Food Bank will have the opportunity to win a custom Taylormade Lugnuts-colored putter courtesy of Leading Edge Golf.

Rounds cost $5 apiece and are available for purchase online at milb.com/lansing and at the stadium box office during the hours listed above. A beverage and snack cart will provide golfers with ready refreshments, including $3 hot dogs and $5 beer specials.

Golfers are encouraged to bring their own putters.

The return of mini golf on the field for the first time since 2016 was due to the work of Matt Hicks, Grand River Country Club organizer and Lansing Lugnuts

retail director. "The opportunity to see mini golf at the ballpark again was a no-brainer," said Hicks. "Here's another family-friendly event I know everyone will enjoy. If you didn't putt on the field eight years ago, don't miss out this time around."

The course architect is Lansing Lugnuts head groundskeeper Joe Trautner, who was tasked with mowing and crafting the familiar outfield grass into greens. "This is your last chance to experience the current playing surface before our new baseball field is installed for 2025," said Trautner. "I'm excited to design and share this cool experience with everyone."

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.