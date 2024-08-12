Now Hiring: Musketeer Interns

August 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Join the Musketeers during the 2024-25 season! If you are looking for an internship, experience in the sports world or just want to work in sports then this is the opportunity for you. The Sioux City Musketeers are now taking applications for our internship program for the 2024-25 season.

We are looking for individuals who are highly motivated towards gaining valuable experience in the Sports Management field, as well as those in other majors but want to gain experience in the sports industry. This internship is also open to anyone currently enrolled in high school who would be interested to see if a career in sports is something they would like to pursue collegiately.

We have a pair of positions open and available currently:

Gameday Operations & Digital Media

Gameday Operations:

In charge of getting the arena ready for a game. This includes hanging signs, getting in game promotions ready and executing those in game promotions.

Assisting Musketeers full time staff with the execution of events and promotions that are scheduled.

If you like to be behind the scenes, and enjoy planning and executing events then this is the position for you.

Digital Media:

Assist in promoting the Sioux City Musketeers. This includes hanging flyers around Sioux City, taking photos and videos of Musketeer events, of the players and team.

In game and during the week, capturing and producing content for the Sioux City Musketeers and their social media pages.

Assisting in running the Musketeers social media pages in game.

Experience in programs such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier Pro and others.

This is not just updating your own personal social feeds. This position needs creative individuals who are flexible across many mediums and areas.

Anyone with graphic design, photography, video taking & editing experience should send in examples of their work along with their resume.

_________

Requirements From Every Candidate

The Sioux City Musketeers pride themselves on being a good community partner here in Sioux City going on 53 seasons now. This has only been accomplished by hiring not only talented individuals, but ones of high character as well.

We will expect each employee to work every game on our 2024-25 schedule unless previously discussed dates where they cannot due to prior engagements. We expect you to act with the same caliber as anyone associated with the Sioux City Musketeers.

This internship will provide each candidate with high quality experience in the sports world. I have personally worked with interns who have been able to take the experiences they've had and apply it to a full time position in sports immediately following their internship program.

Anyone interested in applying for a Musketeers internship should send a resume and any required work examples to myself, Connor Ryan via email at connor@musketeershockey.com.

