Now Hiring: 2024 Summer Interns

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are currently accepting resumes and applications for our 2024 summer internship positions. Summer internships begin immediately after the college spring semester and run until mid-August.

The main goal of the Chinooks internship program is to give the intern staffs a variety of meaningful duties and responsibilities in a number of team departments throughout the summer. The team has had over 550 interns come through our organization over the past decade. A majority of the Chinooks front office staff were all interns for the organization over the years while others currently work for the Milwaukee Brewers, Bucks, Admirals as well as other Northwoods League affiliates and minor league teams throughout the county.

The organization has over 10 different internship opportunities to choose from:

All intern staffs will be responsible for the setup of the stadium prior to the season and closing down the stadium after the season. The team also plans a number of intern staff events and trips throughout the season.

If you are interested in applying for an internship position with the Lakeshore Chinooks, please send a resume to arieb@lakeshorechinooks.com or visit our page on Teamwork Online.

