Northwoods League Welcomes the Royal Oak Leprechauns for 2024

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is excited to announce the addition of the Royal Oak Leprechauns to its roster for the 2024 season. This exciting development brings the NWL brand of baseball to the Detroit area in Southeast Michigan and promises an unforgettable experience for fans, players, and the community alike.

The Royal Oak Leprechauns are set to make their Northwoods League debut in 2024, bringing high-quality collegiate baseball to the city of Royal Oak. Fans can expect a season filled with exceptional talent, and family-friendly entertainment at Memorial Park.

"The Northwoods League is very pleased to welcome the Royal Oak Leprechauns to our family of teams for the 2024 season," said Northwoods League Baseball President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This marks an exciting chapter for our league, and we're confident that the Leprechauns will continue to bring an exceptional baseball experience to Royal Oak and the entire Michigan region."

Mark Sackett, Owner, and General Manager of the Royal Oak Leprechauns is excited for the challenge, competition, and benefits of joining the Northwoods League.

"For the past three seasons in Royal Oak, the Leprechaun organization has grown, and our fan base continues to expand. By joining and competing in the Northwoods League, we'll have more games for our fans, more opportunities to partner with businesses and non-profits and create new rivalries with well-established Michigan and surrounding Midwest teams," Sackett said.

D.J. LeMahieu is also taking a more active role as President of the organization. The current New York Yankee and partner with the Leprechauns knows the higher level of competition will bring an elite tier of players to Royal Oak.

"My vision with this team is to continue to provide a unique opportunity for players and coaches to improve their baseball skills and keep moving up," LeMahieu said. "Partnering with the Northwoods League will provide that and give fans a great night out at the ballpark with our players and partners."

As a non-profit, the Royal Oak Leprechauns have made more than $500,000 in park improvements since moving to Royal Oak in 2018. But now the focus is on the fans. New bleacher seating, press box, suites and other fan amenities are on the list to make Memorial Park more memorable.

For more information you can visit the Leprechauns at royaloakleprechauns.com. Also be sure to follow the Leprechauns on social media: Instagram @roleprechauns, X @roleprechauns and on Facebook Royal Oak Leprechauns.

