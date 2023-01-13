Now Hiring: 2023 Winter & Spring Interns

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are accepting resumes and scheduling interviews for 2023 winter and spring internship positions. The internship begins in January and concludes in mid-May. Positions are intended for students enrolled in either a college undergraduate or graduate programs. Candidates must be available for a set schedule multiple days each week including occasional nights and weekends. The team will work around student's school schedules and activities. The internship will be held at the Chinooks office in Menomonee Falls.

Interns receive commission on ticket sales and are eligible for potential paid seasonal positions which would start immediately after the internship for the 2023 season. Winter and spring internships are heaviliy focused on sales but include marketing and operations duties as well. Winter and spring interns will also be involved and assist with the day to day operations and season planning process.

Winter & Spring Internships duties include:

Contacting and meeting with local businesses, organizations, and fans regarding group outing and season ticket opportunities

Coordination and logistics of group outings and season ticket packages

Assisting with general sales (single game tickets, fundraising tickets, comp tickets)

Collecting and entering/updating client and prospect information into online ticket system and CRM

Ticket and mail fulfillment

Provide customer service via in-person, phone, email

Attend player/mascot/organization appearances and tabling opportunities in the community

Assist with marketing and operation duties when needed

Attend weekly staff and planning meetings

Individuals interested in applying for an internship should send their resume to careers@lakeshorechinooks.com. For additional information and questions, please call the Chinooks office at 262-618-4659.

