Not Just Lunch, It's a Saints Experience at the New Pop-Up Cafe at CHS Field

June 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The last time the St. Paul Saints weren't using their home ballpark for games this late in the year was 1993, their inaugural season. While fans long for the day of watching the defending American Association champs take the field, CHS Field is opening for business. With restrictions on restaurants easing around the state, the Saints are combining their eclectic ballpark food options with the ambiance of an award-winning ballpark for an incredible lunchtime dining experience.

Beginning on Monday, June 15 the Pop-Up Café at CHS Field will open for lunch so diners can enjoy one of the more unique outdoor seating areas in the state. The Café is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with tables set up on the concourse of the ballpark near the front gates located on Broadway Street. Capacity and seating will abide by social distancing guidelines. Guests are required to make reservations by going to saintsbaseball.com.

"Our players aren't able to take the field yet, so until they are we'll find creative ways to make sure CHS Field is open and available to our community this summer," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "For the last five years Professional Sports Catering has done an incredible job providing us with the best in food service, not just for Saints games, but for various events held at our ballpark. This move seemed like a natural, providing an opportunity for people to take in the ballpark while enjoying a unique lunch experience."

The Saints food and beverage company, Professional Sports Catering (PSC), which has been lauded for its impressive array of food during games at CHS Field, has come up with an incredible menu. Everything from traditional ballpark fare (hot dogs, hamburgers, and French fries) to sandwiches (shaved beef hoagie) to popular European dishes (steak frites). Adult beverages will also be available with canned cocktails and assorted beers from Summit, Budweiser, Michelob Golden Light, and North Lake along with select wines. Top it all off with an ice cream waffle cone or a Saints helmet sundae. For a full menu visit saintsbaseball.com.

As fans enter the ballpark they will check in at the Broadway entrance and then head to the Burger Depot, located in the right field corner. The menu can be found on saintsbaseball.com on your mobile device and will be displayed on the TV's in the concession stand. Patrons will order their meals and then sit down at their table where meals will be delivered by Pop-Up Café staff. The Saints, in partnership with PSC, have implemented an extensive COVID readiness plan that includes socially distant seating, disinfecting concession counter tops and food service operating space, prior to and while the Café is open, and tables following each meal. All employees will be required to wear protective masks and gloves.

For more information on the Pop-Up Café at CHS Field contact the Saints office at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.