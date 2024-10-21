Norsemen Split Competitive Series vs Bruins

The Matchup: St. Cloud (6-2-1-2) split with the Austin Bruins (6-5) in a very competitive series against a division rival. St. Cloud sits at third in the Central division behind Aberdeen and Bismarck after a hard fought weekend series.

Game 1 Review (St. Cloud 2 - Austin 0): The Norsemen defeated the Bruins 2-0 in a very heated opener. Peyton Mithmuangneua scored late in the first period to give his team an important early lead against a tough division rival. Peyton then recorded his 10th assist and team leading 15th point of the season to give the Norsemen a commanding 2-0 lead early in the second period. Player of the game in this thrilling victory for the Norsemen was Beck Liden. The goaltender saved 25/25 shots in game one to secure the win for his team and ultimately continue his success in the 2024 season.

Game Two Review (St. Cloud 2 - Austin 3 in OT): The story for this game was Austin scoring first and taking a very important lead early in a very hard fought game. The Norsemen did not roll over by any means when Carter Lundie quickly scored his seventh goal of the year tying this game at 1-1 in the later half of the first period. Kyle Miller put his mark on this game midway through the second period when he put in his third goal of the year for the Norsemen, giving them a huge 2-1 lead. The Bruins were not finished scoring as Gustav Svantesson scored to tie this game at two apiece late in the second period. The third period was a back and forth battle as both teams played hard defense to send this game to overtime! The Bruins ended this OT thriller when Alex Laurenza scored the game winning goal to split the series 1-1.

Up Next on the Schedule: St. Cloud will end the month of October with a massive two-game home stand against the Aberdeen Wings. The Wings are one spot ahead of the Norsemen in the central division, so I would expect this to be a fast paced, physical series to conclude the month!

