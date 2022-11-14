Noah Cardenas, Jaylen Nowlin Named FSL All-Stars

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels catcher Noah Cardenas and left-handed pitcher Jaylen Nowlin have been named 2022 Florida State League All-Stars by Minor League Baseball.

Cardenas and Nowlin represent Fort Myers on the 12-player list. Both helped lead the Mussels to the First Half Championship in the FSL West.

Cardenas, who was also named the Mussels' Killebrew Award winner last week, hit .261 with nine home runs and 43 RBI over 99 games, leading the Florida State League in on-base percentage (.421) and OPS (.834) by a wide margin. The UCLA product racked up more walks (73) than strikeouts (70) while placing third on the team in doubles (18), RBIs, and hits (81).

Nowlin, who was selected as the league's top left-handed starter, went 4-3 with a 3.65 ERA over 56.2 innings before his promotion to High-A Cedar Rapids on August 17. The Atlanta native struck out a staggering 89 batters (14.1 K/9) while holding opponents to a .221 batting average. The Chipola College product allowed just three earned runs over his final four starts with the Mussels, good for a 1.42 ERA and 28:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Brian Meyer was also named 2022 FSL Manager of the Year. The Mussels finished tied with the St. Lucie Mets for the most selections on the FSL All-Star Team (three).

