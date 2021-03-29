No Foolin', RiverDogs to Place Single-Game Tickets on Sale April 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Opening night is just over one month away and the Charleston RiverDogs have announced that single-game tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 1. The organization also unveiled seating protocols that will allow a limited number of fans to attend RiverDogs games at The Joe for the first time since September of 2019. All tickets for the 2021 season will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device.

"Putting single-game tickets on sale is another exciting box to check as we continue our countdown to opening day. We know that fans are looking forward to coming to games in person and we are looking forward to hosting them in a way that is safe and comfortable," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Our motto is "Here for the Holy City" and we have been active throughout the community in the 17 months since the last ballgame at The Joe. It is comforting that we are getting ready to welcome the community back into "our house" where we can entertain them as we always have."

Tickets will be available for purchase online starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday by visiting riverdogs.com. All purchases will be digitally delivered. For a guide on managing digital tickets and answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the Digital Ticket Guide on the RiverDogs website.

The RiverDogs have created new seating guidelines to ensure that the ballpark meets those set forth by the city and MLB. Beginning April 1, single-game buyers will have their first chance to reserve seats for the 60-game home schedule that the RiverDogs will play at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in 2021. The season opens at The Joe on Tuesday, May 4 when the River Dogs welcome new league rival Myrtle Beach, a Chicago Cubs affiliate, to the Holy City. As part of the new schedule implemented by Major League Baseball, the home slate will feature ten 6-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday against the likes of Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Augusta, Down East and Fayetteville.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

