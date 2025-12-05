NLL Wired: Week 1: Toronto at Oshawa

Published on December 5, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Two of the League's brightest young stars were mic'd up for the first-ever game in Oshawa during Week 1!

Dyson Williams CJ Kirst







