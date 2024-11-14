NLL UnBOXed™ Expands to 22 Markets
November 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the first planned expansion of its NLL UnBOXed™ grassroots program, adding 13 new North American markets to join the inaugural class of nine "NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Communities" unveiled last year, complete with unique, community-relevant "team names" and logos. The additions bring the League's total activation footprint - including the 14 NLL franchises - to 36 markets throughout the United States (26) and Canada (10).
