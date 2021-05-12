Nitro Circus Coming to Turtle Creek Stadium

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - On October 2, the skies over Northern Michigan will be filled with more than stars as some of the world's greatest daredevils take to the sky! Nitro Circus is bringing their "You Got This" tour to Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters!

Nitro Circus: You Got This is an explosive, high-adrenaline action sports spectacular starring FMX, BMX, Skate and Scooter athletes as they brave the world's largest jumps and launch 60 feet into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagined could fly! These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts.

"We are extremely excited to host Nitro Circus at Turtle Creek Stadium this fall. This is the kind of large scale, nationally known brand of entertainment we have envisioned bringing to Traverse City since taking over the stadium" said Traverse City Pit Spitters and Turtle Creek Stadium CEO Joe Chamberlin. "Large non-baseball events like Nitro Circus are a commitment we will continue to deliver on as we further establish our ballpark as an important piece of the entertainment landscape in Traverse City and Northern Michigan."

Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature a packed roster of elite international action sports athletes including Australia's Ryan Williams, a threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is a four-time Nitro World Games champion as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, "Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today."

Also featured is decorated U.S. BMX rider Kurtis Downs. Last month Downs was featured on TBS' "Go-Big Show," ultimately battling his way to the finals during the national broadcast. Mountain bike pro, Nitro Circus contraptions king and professional fun-haver Dusty Wygle will also brave the Giganta ramp, dropping in with vehicles that have no business going airborne.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at a later date. People interested in tickets are asked to follow the Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Nitro Circus social media channels as any breaking news, including ticket on sale date, will be released there first.

Pit Spitters season ticket holders and partners, along with Nitro Circus fan club members will be eligible for a pre-sale of Nitro Circus tickets.

For more information on Nitro Circus, visit their website here - www.nitrocircus.com and for more information on the Traverse City Pit Spitters visit www.pitspitters.com.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters are a member of the 22-team collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League and the 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino.

The team is expecting to operate this season under capacity limits. Fans can currently purchase tickets for induvial games, season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information on tickets and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

