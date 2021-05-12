The Stingers and MVTV Wireless Team up to Bring You the Miracle Minute

The Stingers have teamed up with MVTV Wireless once again for a promotion this summer at Bill Taunton Stadium...the Miracle Minute! The Miracle Minute will provide an opportunity for groups and non-profits to raise funds for their cause courtesy of MVTV Wireless.

Ten groups will be selected to participate in the Miracle Minute throughout the Stingers' season. Each group will receive 20 tickets, courtesy of MVTV Wireless, along with space to promote their group or cause. Each group will have the opportunity to raise funds for their organization through donations.

What is the Miracle Minute? During one half-inning break, 20 volunteers from the selected organization will have 1 minute to go throughout the ballpark and collect as many cash donations as they can from fans at Bill Taunton Stadium. The organization gets to keep all the proceeds earned during this "Miracle Minute"!

Want to participate in the "Miracle Minute" presented by MVTV Wireless? Complete this online form below and a Stingers representative will get in touch with you about participating!

Thanks to MVTV Wireless for their support. MVTV Wireless, the official internet of the Stingers.

