Booyah Announce Seven Player Signings to Finalize Roster

May 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the signing of Ryan Wickman from Iowa Central Community College, Tristin Garcia from Alcorn State, Kyle Coates from Washington University-St. Louis, Will Semb from Iowa, Brandon Bannon from Illinois-Springfield, Tyler Chadwick from West Virginia and Bubba Thompson from Southern University to temporary contracts to start the 2021 season. With these signings, the Booyah roster is now at capacity to start the season.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Ryan Wickman is hitting .348 this season at Iowa Central. The right-handed swinging outfielder has scored 40 runs this season and has 14 extra base hits. Wickman's father, Bob Wickman, pitched 14 years in Major League Baseball and was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers for four years, making two All-Star appearances in 2000 and 2005.

Sophomore Tristin Garcia is having a memorable spring at Alcorn State. As of Wednesday, the native of Louisville, Kentucky ranks second in Division I in batting average at .448. The lefty swinging infielder has scored 17 runs, 11 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs. In 2020, Garcia was named to the All-HBCU First-Team by Black College Nines.

Also joining the Booyah this summer is Kyle Coates from Washington University-St. Louis. The right-handed sidearm pitcher has made two appearances this spring. The freshman was a three-year letter winner at Elgin High School in Illinois, pitching 132.1 innings with 154 strikeouts and a 1.36 ERA. He was also Class Salutatorian and President of the National Honor Society in high school.

Returning to the area will be Will Semb, a right-handed pitcher at the University of Iowa. The De Pere native has pitched in 8.2 innings this spring, allowing three earned runs. Semb was ranked in the Top 500 by Perfect and rated as the seventh-best player in the state of Wisconsin. In 2019, Perfect Game named him to the Preseason All-American team. Semb was first-team all-conference and all-district as a junior after a 4-0 record and a 0.35 ERA.

Brandon Bannon, a native of Spring Grove, Illinois has posted a .299 batting average this spring, scoring 41 runs, driving in another 23 runs with ten extra base hits. In 2019, the right-handed swinging catcher was named to the All-GLVC Second Team. His .348 batting average and .458 on-base percentage puts him on pace for top-four career marks in UIS program history. The catcher who can also play at second base will join Prairie Star teammate Mason Coon on the roster this summer.

Tyler Chadwick of West Virginia is set to join Green Bay this summer. The right-handed pitcher has made nine appearances this spring for the Mountaineers, pitching in 9.2 innings, striking out 16 men and carries a 1-0 record. The Marshall, Wisconsin native was ranked as the second-best right-handed pitcher and third best overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game. The freshman is set to join fellow Mountaineer and Wisconsinite Ben Hampton on the team this summer.

Bubba Thompson, a freshman infielder from Hortonville, Wisconsin is joining the team via Southern University. This spring the Jaguar has scored 12 runs, with ten RBIs. Thompson also had hit a double, a triple and has two home runs for the Jaguars. The 6-2 shortstop has also drawn 14 walks on the season.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.