Rafters Continue Impressive Collegiate Seasons

May 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The beginning of May means the homestretch for the collegiate baseball season. It also means the Rafters are just getting warmed up for a season in the Northwoods.

Brody Drost has appeared in 32 games as a Louisiana State University Tiger. He has accumulated 16 hits and four home runs in his first year.

Long Island University's EJ Exposito leads the Sharks in batting average, home runs, on-base percentage, runs batted in, and total bases. In 108 at-bats, Exposito has 37 hits, three homers, and 22 RBIs. Nick Torres has made 10 appearances for LIU. He has 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings of work.

Creighton University and Seton Hall University are first and second respectively in the Big East. Sterling Hayes has a .391 on-base percentage in 79 at-bats and a .988 fielding percentage at second base with the Bluejays. Senior Hunter Waldis has completed 11.1 innings this season with the Pirates and has garnered 15 strikeouts.

Dixie State University is home to two returning Rafters, Jack Gonzales and Brayden Bonner. In 33 innings of work Gonzales has totaled 54 strikeouts. Bonner has recorded 18 strikeouts and five saves in 20 innings pitched. Carson Phillips is joining DSU teammates in Wisconsin Rapids this summer. Phillips has totaled 9.2 innings with six strikeouts.

Addie Burrow has played five games as a freshman at the University of Virginia. He has one hit along with four walks in seven at-bats.

Former Rafter, Jacob Hinderleider has appeared in 41 games for Davidson College. The sophomore has 23 hits, with 11 of those being extra base hits.

In 12 games, Caden Favors has pitched 27.1 innings at Seminole State, tallying a total of 31 strikeouts.

Ben Schoneman has made six starts in his first year at the Colorado School of Mines. He has totaled 27 innings and 26 strikeouts.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks.

