Niklas Henning: CFL TOP PROSPECT
Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Meet projected first-round pick Niklas Henning ahead of the CFL Canadian Draft on April 28. For a deeper, all-access look at the scouting process, watch our full documentary Inside The Combine.
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