Nick Knutson Returns to Green Bay

Published on June 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that left wing Nick Knutson has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 19-year-old Chicago native was chosen by the Gamblers in the third round, 39th overall, of the 2023 USHL Futures Draft. Knutson posted a career-best 13 goals, 29 points and 155 penalty minutes in 57 games in the 2025-26 campaign, including a four-game point streak from March 7-20 (three goals, seven points). In his first full USHL season in 2024-25, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Knutson registered three goals and 10 points in the same number of games.

After a standout minor hockey career with the Chicago Mission program with whom he won a Tier 1 championship at the 14U/bantam major level in 2022, Knutson committed to play Division 1 college hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

"Nick embodies the spirit of Green Bay Gamblers hockey," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He brings hard skill and a relentless tenacity and toughness to our club. We're excited to have him back for a third season, especially after he made huge strides with us in his second year here."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

Nick Knutson Returns to Green Bay - Green Bay Gamblers

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