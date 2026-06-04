Green Bay Gamblers Sign Nathan Bienstock

Published on June 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that defenseman Nathan Bienstock has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 18-year-old from Hillsborough, N.J. was chosen by the Gamblers in the seventh round, 97th overall, of the 2024 USHL Futures Draft. As a rookie in 2025-26, the 5-foot-10, 174-pound right-shooting defender scored four goals and 14 points in 56 USHL games.

A product of the New Jersey Rockets system, Bienstock was a member of the gold medal-winning Team USA select under-18 team at the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup played in Trencin, Slovakia. It was only the second time USA had won that tournament since its inception in 1991, and the first time an American squad had captured gold since 2003.

He is committed to Quinnipiac Unveristy.

"Nate established himself as an impact player for us as a rookie," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He sees the ice so well and with his all-around ability, he can run a power play and play significant minutes as a two-way presence. We're extremely glad to welcome him back for a second season in the USHL with us."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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