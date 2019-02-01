Nicholls, Southern Miss to Meet at the Shrine on March 26th

Metairie, LA - Tickets go on sale Saturday for the first baseball game of 2019 at the Shrine on Airline, taking place on Tuesday, March 26 when the Nicholls State Colonels face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m.

Southern Miss enters 2019 as the defending Conference USA regular season and tournament champions, having rolled to a 44-18 record, including a win in the Fayetteville Regional. The preseason league favorite, the Golden Eagles will be appearing at the Shrine for the first time since the 2014 Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic.

"We have always enjoyed our trips to Metairie over the years," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. "We look forward to renewing our rivalry with Nicholls this spring, as well as showcasing our program to our huge alumni base in the greater New Orleans area."

Nicholls is coming off a 28-32 finish in 2018 which saw the Colonels reach the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011.

"Our players are excited about the opportunity to play at the Shrine on Airline," said Nicholls State head coach Seth Thibodeaux. "We get to play a great program in Southern Miss at one of the finest venues in minor league baseball. Our fans usually turn out big in New Orleans, so we hope to see lots of red that night."

Tickets are available by visiting the Shrine on Airline box office, online via Ticketmaster, or by calling the Baby Cakes at (504) 734-5155.

