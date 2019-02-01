Fresno Grizzlies Set Three National Anthem Audition Dates at Area Malls

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies are searching for National Anthem singers for the 2019 season at Chukchansi Park. Three live audition events have been scheduled for area malls; Saturday and Sunday, February 9 & 10, at Sierra Vista Mall (1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis) and Saturday, March 2 at the Hanford Mall Food Court (1675 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford). All open auditions will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to audition, and each event includes day-of registration for anyone trying out.

Each person auditioning will be required to sing/perform at least 30 seconds of a song of their choice; the Star Spangled Banner does not have to be performed at the audition, but is encouraged. Musicians who plan on playing the anthem on a musical instrument are also welcome to audition.

"The Central Valley is filled with people with amazing voices and musical skill," said Grizzlies Events & Entertainment Manager Ray Ortiz. "These auditions and performing at the ballpark give people the chance to showcase that talent in front of the largest crowd possible in our area during the spring and summer. You can't start the game without a great National Anthem; many nights it sets the tone at Chukchansi Park. We can't wait to see who will perform with us in 2019!"

With 70 home games, there are several anthem spots to fill. Newcomers and those who have performed at the ballpark in the past are welcomed, and are asked to arrive to each audition site with time to spare.

