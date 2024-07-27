Niagara and Ottawa Meet for Postseason Tune-Up

July 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Niagara River Lions (13-6) will look to finish their regular season schedule with a win when they host the visiting Ottawa BlackJacks (8-10) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday night. Fans can catch the action live from the Meridian Centre, on Game+ in Canada and NLSE in the U.S., or can stream online at CEBL+ and TSN+.

The contest marks a re-match of last weekend's high-scoring affair in Ottawa, where the BlackJacks set a franchise single-game scoring record in a 122-113 comeback win.

Niagara entered last Saturday's contest having won six straight games. The River Lions currently sit atop the CEBL Eastern Conference and have secured both a playoff berth and hosting rights for the East semifinal.

Despite a slow start to the season, the BlackJacks have found their rhythm as of late winning four of their last five matchups.

Ottawa's offence has received a boost from late addition Tevin Brown, who joined the BlackJacks at the beginning of the month and has averaged a team-best 17.6 points in seven contests. The 6-foot-5 guard scored a game-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 8-13 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Ottawa's victory last Saturday over the River Lions.

The BlackJacks have since rattled off another win - a 98-92 decision against Saskatchewan on Thursday - which secured them a spot in the Eastern conference play-in game. Ottawa will travel to Scarborough for that contest on Aug. 2, and will look to take down the reigning CEBL champion Shooting Stars.

Tonight's game will serve as a postseason tune-up for both Niagara and Ottawa, who may also meet in playoff action next month.

Ottawa leads the season-series 2-1, with the home team winning each contest thus far.

Turnovers have been a major theme in two of three games between these teams this year. Ottawa sported a 28-12 (+16) advantage in points off turnovers in the first matchup on June 15, while Niagara held a 26-6 (+20) edge in the second contest on July 6.

The third game of the season series was primarily decided from the three-point line where the BlackJacks shot .510 (17-33), led by eight three-pointers from the aforementioned Brown.

If Niagara hopes to avenge last weekend's loss and finish their regular season schedule on a high note, it will need another strong performance from Khalil Ahmad.

The California native is averaging a team-high 18.7 points this season, which ranks fifth in the CEBL. He has recorded 20-point performances in three of his last four games, including 24 points in last weekend's matchup against the BlackJacks.

Key matchup

A deciding factor in this eastern conference clash may come on the glass.

The River Lions rank second in the CEBL in rebounds (40.7 per game), while the BlackJacks haul in just 34.6 per contest (10th in the league). Niagara also leads the CEBL in offensive boards at 12.5 per game.

Forward Elijah Lufile is largely to thank for this as he collects 7.1 rebounds per game for Niagara, which ranks fifth-most in the CEBL.

Isaih Moore has led the rebounding effort for Ottawa this season. His 8.4 rebounds per game ranks second in the CEBL.

Milestone watch

Niagara's Khalil Ahmad needs 15 points to reach 1000 for his career (regular season + playoffs).

Ottawa's Deng Adel needs two rebounds to reach 250 for his career (regular season + playoffs).

Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi needs one steal to set a CEBL single-season record for steals. Christian Vital (43) currently holds the honour.

