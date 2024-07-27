Niagara Goes Undefeated At Home, Caps Off Regular Season With Win Over Ottawa

Niagara River Lions' Elijah Lufile in action

The Niagara River Lions (14-6) closed out their 2024 CEBL regular season schedule with a 109-97 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks (8-11) Saturday night at Meridian Centre.

It was fitting that tonight marked Fan Appreciation Night in Niagara. The River Lions finished with a perfect 10-0 record in front of their home crowd this year, the first CEBL team to accomplish this feat in a full regular season.

"I think it's an energy thing ... our fans make it a great arena to play in," said River Lions Head Coach Victor Raso. "We're a good team and when we play really hard (which is easy to do with a crowd like this), we have success."

