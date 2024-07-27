Bandits Roll Past Shooting Stars to Punch Their Ticket to Championship Weekend

July 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits' Marcus Carr versus Scarborough Shooting Stars' Aaron Best

() Vancouver Bandits' Marcus Carr versus Scarborough Shooting Stars' Aaron Best()

The Vancouver Bandits are Championship Weekend-bound.

Led by Marcus Carr's 22 points, the Bandits (14-5) secured tops in the Western Conference, and a bye to Championship Weekend in Montreal, with a 104-90 victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars (11-8) Friday night at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

"It was definitely a goal of ours to come here this weekend and get that done," said Carr, who shot an efficient 8-for-13 from the field coming off the bench. "We're happy we executed, but the job's not done, so now we're just gonna go back to the drawing board at practice and get better."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.