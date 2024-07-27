Montreal Back in the Win Column with an 89-72 Victory over Saskatchewan
July 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Guillaume Payen-Boucard's 21 points helped the Montreal Alliance (5-14) snap their four-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-14) on Friday night.
In addition to his game-high point total, Payen-Boucard stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocked shots in the win. His play at both ends of the court was the engine that drove the Alliance all game, especially on defence.
