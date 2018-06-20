Newport Gulls to Host Red Sox Night

NEWPORT R.I. - The Newport Gulls will be holding their first ever Red Sox Night on Monday, June 25th. Game time is 6:35 PM at Cardines Field and will feature a plethora of mascots and former players, Red Sox giveaways, and much more!

The night's sponsor, Aspire Dermatology, will be giving out Stadium Cups to the first 250 fans in attendance and Red Sox Mascot, Wally and Pawtucket Red Sox Mascots Paws and Sox will also be joining the Gulls for some fun.

Additionally, Red Sox Legend Bill "Spaceman" Lee is set to make an appearance with surprises from other former Sox. Lee pitched for the Red Sox from 1969-1978 and was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008 as he holds a Sox record for most games pitched by a left hander (321).

Tickets will go on-sale at the Newport Gulls Box Office at 5:00 PM on Game Day (6/25), with the stadium's gates opening at the same time and an autograph session will be held in the picnic area from 5:45PM- 6:15PM.

Any questions or ideas as to how we can make Cardines Field feel like Fenway Park, please contact the Newport Gulls via operations@newportgulls.com or 401-845-6832.

